Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 1,425 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 337.9% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WY. Bank of America upgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

NYSE:WY opened at $36.64 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $35.81. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $41.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.