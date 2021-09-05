Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Boosts Stock Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 28.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABMD. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 13.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,442,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,097,173,000 after buying an additional 400,501 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 65.4% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 937,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,700,000 after buying an additional 370,442 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Abiomed by 31.4% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 905,990 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $288,766,000 after buying an additional 216,404 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in Abiomed by 60.8% during the second quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 158,930 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,602,000 after buying an additional 60,071 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 42.2% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 180,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,483,000 after buying an additional 53,502 shares during the period. 90.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Abiomed has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $360.00.

Shares of ABMD opened at $372.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $332.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.31. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.73 and a 12-month high of $387.40.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $252.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.81 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Thomas sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.77, for a total transaction of $219,300.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,663 shares of company stock valued at $20,603,051 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Abiomed Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

