Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Decreases Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,481 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,335,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,259,000 after buying an additional 913,437 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,719,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,006,000 after purchasing an additional 220,453 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.8% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after purchasing an additional 364,213 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,678,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,638,000 after purchasing an additional 263,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,123,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,410,000 after purchasing an additional 210,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.29.

In related news, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total value of $843,058.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Gaurdie E. Jr. Banister sold 20,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.28, for a total value of $1,653,416.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $78.23 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.82 and a 1-year high of $82.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.98 and a 200-day moving average of $75.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.93. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 31.56%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

