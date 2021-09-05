Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 5.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 47.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,199,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $688,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,774 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 28.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 27,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,819,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $83.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.78. The firm has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 74.16%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ED. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $75.44.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

Read More: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.