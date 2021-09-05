Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases 943 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in V.F. by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in V.F. by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VFC shares. Bank of America started coverage on V.F. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised V.F. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VFC opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.31. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $66.26 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

