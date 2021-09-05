Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Acquired by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 0.40% of Bandwidth worth $13,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAND. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.16, for a total transaction of $38,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,285.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Murdock sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $31,000.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,963.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,572 shares of company stock worth $203,543. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAND. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Bandwidth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

Shares of NASDAQ BAND traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.67. The company had a trading volume of 173,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,444. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -76.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bandwidth Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.39 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.48.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.36. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $120.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

