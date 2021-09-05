Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BAC. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

NYSE BAC opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.77. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.50%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

