Bank of America Raises DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target to $360.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Bank of America from $250.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.11% from the company’s current price.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on DocuSign from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.95.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $310.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -287.08, a P/E/G ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $293.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Solvik sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total transaction of $4,220,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,420.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arthedge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 1st quarter worth about $10,264,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in DocuSign by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in DocuSign by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in DocuSign by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in DocuSign by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

