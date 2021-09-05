Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bar Harbor Bankshares is a retail bank serving primarily individual customers, small retail establishments, seasonal lodging, campgrounds and restaurants. The bank provides the normal banking services offered by a commercial bank including checking accounts, NOW accounts, all forms of savings and time deposit accounts, individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, collections, travelers checks, night depository services, direct deposit payroll services, credit cards, personal money orders, bank-by-mail and club accounts and drive-up facilities at all offices. “

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

BHB has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BHB opened at $27.03 on Thursday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 1-year low of $18.17 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $404.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.97.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.30 million. On average, analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s payout ratio is 41.92%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHB. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after purchasing an additional 101,404 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 147,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 3,156 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 397,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,690,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,209,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after buying an additional 52,632 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Company Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bar Harbor Bankshares (BHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.