Barclays Boosts Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) Price Target to €189.00

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) had its target price lifted by Barclays from €168.00 ($197.65) to €189.00 ($222.35) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Koninklijke DSM from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke DSM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $119.00.

OTCMKTS:RDSMY opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.43 and a 200 day moving average of $46.66. The company has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.78. Koninklijke DSM has a 1-year low of $38.65 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7252 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. Koninklijke DSM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

About Koninklijke DSM

Koninklijke DSM NV engages in the manufacturing and sale of nutritional and pharmaceutical ingredients, and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center. The Nutrition segment comprises of the DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties business groups.

