Barclays Increases Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Price Target to $82.00

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. dropped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Anaplan from a sell rating to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE PLAN opened at $67.96 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.99. Anaplan has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.01% and a negative return on equity of 56.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Anaplan will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $2,265,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,268,359.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $44,712.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,534 shares in the company, valued at $234,906.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 258,175 shares of company stock worth $15,007,947. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Anaplan by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 156,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 725.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 399,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,287,000 after purchasing an additional 351,016 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,808,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,390,000 after purchasing an additional 691,078 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 818,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,642,000 after purchasing an additional 52,691 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 237,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,668,000 after purchasing an additional 68,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

