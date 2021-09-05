Barclays Reiterates €175.00 Price Target for Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH)

Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €132.00 ($155.29) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €165.00 ($194.12) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €156.00 ($183.53) price objective on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €149.45 ($175.83).

Wacker Chemie stock opened at €150.20 ($176.71) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €132.35 and a 200 day moving average price of €127.11. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €75.38 ($88.68) and a 52 week high of €152.15 ($179.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

