Barclays Reiterates €47.00 Price Target for MorphoSys (ETR:MOR)

Barclays set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of MorphoSys and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €83.78 ($98.56).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €49.52 ($58.26) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €53.06 and a 200-day moving average of €67.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.81. MorphoSys has a twelve month low of €43.28 ($50.92) and a twelve month high of €117.90 ($138.71). The company has a current ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.53.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

