Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENQUF. Canaccord Genuity raised EnQuest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnQuest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ENQUF opened at $0.33 on Friday. EnQuest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average of $0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.61 million, a PE ratio of -16.50 and a beta of 3.25.

EnQuest Plc engages in the extraction and production of hydrocarbons. It operates through the North Sea and Malaysia segments. The company was founded by Amjad Bseisu and Thomas Nigel Dawson Hares on January 29, 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

