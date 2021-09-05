Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $30.67 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.34.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $29.60 on Thursday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

