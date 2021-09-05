Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.744-$7.986 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $53.24 billion-$53.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.11 billion.

OTCMKTS BAYRY opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 19.76%. Research analysts expect that Bayer Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAYRY shares. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, June 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

