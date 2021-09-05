Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Receives “Hold” Rating from CIBC

CIBC reissued their hold rating on shares of Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. CIBC currently has a C$3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$2.26.

Shares of TSE:BTE opened at C$2.35 on Thursday. Baytex Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.39 and a 1-year high of C$2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.33 billion and a PE ratio of 1.09.

In other news, Director Mark Bly bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.27 per share, with a total value of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$859,012.65.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

