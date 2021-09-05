Bbva USA Acquires New Position in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Belden by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Belden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BDC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Belden from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

BDC stock opened at $58.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.87. Belden Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.55 and a 12 month high of $58.54. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Belden had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $602.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Belden Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In other Belden news, CEO Roel Vestjens sold 7,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $368,322.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,870,480.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

