Bbva USA Buys New Stake in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 571.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 653,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 556,349 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $10,437,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,359,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,231,000 after acquiring an additional 108,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 407.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 123,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 99,036 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Anika Therapeutics by 22.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 253,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after buying an additional 46,728 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Anika Therapeutics news, CFO Michael L. Levitz purchased 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.21 per share, with a total value of $114,598.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

ANIK opened at $40.57 on Friday. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $48.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.99.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.60. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic and regenerative medicines company, which develops, manufactures and commercializes therapeutic products for pain management, tissue regeneration, and wound healing. Its products are based on hyaluronic acid, a natural chemical occurring, biocompatible polymer found throughout the body.

