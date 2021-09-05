Bbva USA Invests $173,000 in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 25,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Bbva USA owned approximately 0.08% of Team as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TISI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Team during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Team by 44,683.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Team by 95.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 8,044 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Team by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,121,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,052,000 after buying an additional 410,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Team by 22.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 210,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 38,423 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Team from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE TISI opened at $4.51 on Friday. Team, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.95 and a 12 month high of $13.84. The company has a market cap of $139.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.29.

Team (NYSE:TISI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). Team had a negative net margin of 8.81% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Team, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

