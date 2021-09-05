Bbva USA Makes New Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:DUK opened at $105.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.74. The company has a market cap of $81.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.55. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.38 and a fifty-two week high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vertical Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

