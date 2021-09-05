Bbva USA Purchases New Position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Bbva USA bought a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,761,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,897,000 after purchasing an additional 237,161 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,957,000 after purchasing an additional 850,936 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,258,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,211,000 after purchasing an additional 777,238 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,761,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,530,000 after purchasing an additional 270,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakewood Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John M. Matovina sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $135,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,124 shares in the company, valued at $4,423,620.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

AEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NYSE AEL opened at $32.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.21. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a one year low of $19.06 and a one year high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

