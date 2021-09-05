Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 4,573 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,971,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,186,000 after purchasing an additional 588,346 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 22.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 8,191,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,901 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 4.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,546,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,187,000 after purchasing an additional 60,837 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 9.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,046,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,745,000 after buying an additional 86,311 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Bank OZK by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 447,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,283,000 after buying an additional 66,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OZK opened at $42.04 on Friday. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $20.10 and a fifty-two week high of $45.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.35 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 44.62% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.44%.

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Bank OZK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.