Bbva USA Purchases Shares of 893 Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 363.9% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

VOT opened at $251.05 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $171.02 and a 52-week high of $251.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.80.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

