Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $137.87

Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €137.87 ($162.20) and traded as low as €62.04 ($72.99). Bechtle shares last traded at €63.04 ($74.16), with a volume of 143,799 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) price objective on Bechtle in a report on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on Bechtle in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €167.71 ($197.31).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €136.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of €151.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

