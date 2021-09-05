BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) is CIF Asset Management Ltd’s 5th Largest Position

CIF Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. BeiGene makes up approximately 6.7% of CIF Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CIF Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $7,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in BeiGene by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,888,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,627,000 after purchasing an additional 522,112 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,664,000 after acquiring an additional 428,521 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,428,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,548,000 after acquiring an additional 180,888 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,493,000 after acquiring an additional 104,898 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of BeiGene by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 115,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,085,000 after acquiring an additional 77,686 shares during the period. 60.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 3,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total transaction of $1,197,930.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,150,757 shares in the company, valued at $405,687,872.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 24,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.21, for a total transaction of $8,040,816.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,694,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,644,051.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,196 shares of company stock valued at $57,592,394. Insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

BGNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BeiGene from $409.00 to $407.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of BeiGene from $388.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.38.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $336.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.37. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $219.20 and a 52 week high of $388.97.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($5.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.74) by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $149.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.60 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 138.52%. On average, analysts expect that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -12.21 EPS for the current year.

About BeiGene

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

