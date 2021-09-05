Berenberg Bank Lowers BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) to Hold

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $94.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.32. BE Semiconductor Industries has a one year low of $41.09 and a one year high of $94.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.17.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 50.81% and a net margin of 35.72%. The business had revenue of $272.35 million during the quarter.

BE Semiconductor Industries NV engages in the development, manufacturing, marketing, sales, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the global semiconductor and electronics industries. Its products and services include machines conversion kits and upgrades; installation, start-up, and training services; spare parts; and extended warranty.

