Bessemer Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,784 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Target by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter worth about $366,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 72,106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,431,000 after acquiring an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Target by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,279 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. 73.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,032,760.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $244.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $253.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.98. The company has a market cap of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

TGT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $283.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.30.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

