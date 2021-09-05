Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 1,915 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.47.

Shares of PM opened at $106.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.93 and a 12 month high of $106.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.43.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to repurchase $7.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.84%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

