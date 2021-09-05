Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 197.6% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,652,000 after buying an additional 203,897 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,463,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,264,000 after buying an additional 17,429 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 111,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,247,000 after buying an additional 17,564 shares during the period.

VNQ opened at $110.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

