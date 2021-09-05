Bessemer Group Inc. Has $3.04 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after buying an additional 66,319 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 117.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Compass Point raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.37.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.79. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.17 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

