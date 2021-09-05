BHP Group to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BBL)

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BHP Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will earn $5.00 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Group’s FY2025 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.99.

NYSE:BBL opened at $59.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $62.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.54. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $37.88 and a 12-month high of $68.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a yield of 10.2%. This is an increase from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 59.94%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Plc engages in the exploration, development, production, processing and marketing of minerals, and oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment focuses on exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The Copper segment includes mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, and gold.

