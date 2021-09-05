BIDR (BIDR) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $21.35 Million

BIDR (CURRENCY:BIDR) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 4th. One BIDR coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BIDR has a market cap of $15.81 million and $21.35 million worth of BIDR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BIDR has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002508 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.56 or 0.00065095 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $76.33 or 0.00152576 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.48 or 0.00190855 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,919.41 or 0.07834587 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,025.80 or 0.99997499 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.39 or 0.00996234 BTC.

BIDR Coin Profile

BIDR launched on June 30th, 2019. BIDR’s total supply is 315,700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 225,715,436,474 coins. BIDR’s official Twitter account is @binance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BIDR’s official website is www.tokocrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance IDR (BIDR) is a BEP2 stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the Indonesian Rupiah (IDR), jointly supported by Binance and Tokocrypto. “

Buying and Selling BIDR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BIDR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BIDR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BIDR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

