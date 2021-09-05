Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bill.com is a provider of AI-enabled cloud-based software for back-office financial operations to small and midsize businesses. It operates primarily in Palo Alto, California and Houston, Texas. Bill.com is based in Palo Alto, United States. “

Get Bill.com alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BILL. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $247.00.

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $297.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.10 and a 200-day moving average of $174.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of -253.97 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Bill.com has a 12 month low of $82.19 and a 12 month high of $299.15.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. Bill.com’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 8,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,033,466.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Jacobs sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.37, for a total transaction of $304,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,110. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,917 shares of company stock valued at $62,035,124. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,036,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,928,000 after acquiring an additional 378,774 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Bill.com by 47.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,035,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,210 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bill.com by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,657,000 after acquiring an additional 452,052 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 11.2% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 3,905,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,243,000 after acquiring an additional 392,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,820,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,414,000 after acquiring an additional 52,006 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Read More: How to read a candlestick chart



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bill.com (BILL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.