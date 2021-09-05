Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.33

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €34.33 ($40.39) and traded as low as €34.20 ($40.24). Biotest Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €34.20 ($40.24), with a volume of 873 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $682.61 million and a P/E ratio of -40.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of €31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.04, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

About Biotest Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BIO)

Biotest Aktiengesellschaft develops, manufactures, and sells biological and biotechnological pharmaceutical products in Germany and internationally. It operates through Therapy, Plasma & Services, and Other segments. The company offers its products in haematology, clinical immunology, and intensive care medicine areas.

