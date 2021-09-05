Bitcloud Achieves Market Cap of $231,976.87 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $231,976.87 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcloud has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,685.63 or 0.99880404 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00049711 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $511.86 or 0.00989153 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $263.28 or 0.00508786 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00008104 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $176.25 or 0.00340601 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.01 or 0.00073454 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00005277 BTC.

About Bitcloud

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,381,250 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcloud

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

