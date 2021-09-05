Bitcoin Cash Market Capitalization Achieves $13.43 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for approximately $712.82 or 0.01421503 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $13.43 billion and approximately $2.77 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,145.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $321.86 or 0.00641850 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.47 or 0.00391796 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001451 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00031501 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002951 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,837,088 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

