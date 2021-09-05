Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Trading 4.1% Higher Over Last Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $43,852.69 and $4.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.85 or 0.00067178 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.54 or 0.00159846 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.65 or 0.00207685 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,957.18 or 0.07853612 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,230.16 or 0.99689309 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $403.99 or 0.00801785 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

