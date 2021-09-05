BitDAO (BIT) Market Cap Achieves $337.28 Million

BitDAO (CURRENCY:BIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, BitDAO has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. BitDAO has a total market cap of $337.28 million and $11.12 million worth of BitDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.46 or 0.00002902 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BitDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.65 or 0.00065034 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.34 or 0.00158025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.20 or 0.00195593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,923.05 or 0.07813786 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50,068.71 or 0.99724988 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $493.63 or 0.00983192 BTC.

BitDAO Profile

BitDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,500,975 coins. The Reddit community for BitDAO is https://reddit.com/r/BitDAO . BitDAO’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitRewards is a blockchain loyalty platform and ecosystem that enables retailers to reward their customers' purchases, friends' invited and other configurable actions with crypto-currency. BIT is the ERC20 token used for rewards within the BitRewards platform. “

BitDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.