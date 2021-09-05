BitMart Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8.59 Million (BMX)

BitMart Token (CURRENCY:BMX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One BitMart Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC on major exchanges. BitMart Token has a total market cap of $35.43 million and $8.59 million worth of BitMart Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitMart Token has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00126300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.24 or 0.00820943 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00047569 BTC.

BitMart Token Profile

BitMart Token (BMX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. BitMart Token’s total supply is 648,054,072 coins and its circulating supply is 173,717,944 coins. The Reddit community for BitMart Token is /r/BitMartExchange . BitMart Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMartExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitMart Token is www.bitmart.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BMX is an ERC20 based token issued by BitMart exchange. When users conduct trading on BitMart, they will get a discount on the trading fee if they have BMX, no matter what token they trade. “

Buying and Selling BitMart Token

