Bitzeny Price Tops $0.0040 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $304,802.30 and approximately $250.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitzeny has traded 66.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $228.38 or 0.00452932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00005916 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000547 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

About Bitzeny

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitzeny is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency witha hard cap of 250 million units. “

Bitzeny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.