BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:MYD)

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of MYD opened at $15.39 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.88. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a 52 week low of $13.12 and a 52 week high of $15.60.

Get BlackRock MuniYield Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) by 30.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,696 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.65% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $4,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management by investing primarily in a portfolio of long-term municipal bonds.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.