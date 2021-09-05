BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.063 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.35. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $17.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,745,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 645,371 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 5.68% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund worth $29,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

