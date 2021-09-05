BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of BHV opened at $18.51 on Friday. BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BHV) by 41.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,386 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

BlackRock Virginia Municipal Bond Trust operates as closed-end investment fund. The company’s investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and Virginia personal income taxes. It seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Virginia personal income taxes.

