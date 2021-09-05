Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) Shares Sold by Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.

Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,013 shares during the quarter. Blackstone Mortgage Trust comprises 4.9% of Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Garrison Bradford & Associates Inc. owned 0.10% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $4,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 515,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after purchasing an additional 85,949 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,072,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 652,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,223,000 after acquiring an additional 369,422 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $969,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $41,892.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,733 shares in the company, valued at $3,072,567.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,360 shares of company stock valued at $271,641 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BXMT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.00. 666,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 712,736. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.32. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.96 and a 200 day moving average of $31.75.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 56.02%. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.71%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate finance company, which engages in originating senior loans collateralized by commercial real estate. Its investment objective is to preserve and protect shareholder capital while producing risk-adjusted returns primarily through dividends generated from current income from its loan portfolio.

