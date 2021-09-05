Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Price Down 13.2% Over Last 7 Days (BCUG)

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.45 or 0.00004859 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $41,038.00 worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.89 or 0.00063324 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.15 or 0.00125411 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $417.81 or 0.00829738 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00047736 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CRYPTO:BCUG) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,522,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,377,892 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.