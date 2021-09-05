BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) a C$2.75 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$2.75 price target on Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital raised their target price on Foran Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Shares of CVE FOM opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. Foran Mining has a 12-month low of C$0.16 and a 12-month high of C$2.63. The company has a market cap of C$519.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.73.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.