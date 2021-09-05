BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Stelco (TSE:STLC)

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

STLC has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB increased their target price on Stelco from C$44.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cormark raised their price objective on Stelco to C$63.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Stelco from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Stelco to C$54.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stelco currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$58.22.

STLC opened at C$49.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.31 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.35. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$9.16 and a 12-month high of C$50.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Stelco’s payout ratio is 5.12%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

