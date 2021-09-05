Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,689 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. FedEx makes up approximately 1.2% of Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,104 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $23,320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after acquiring an additional 143,793 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in FedEx by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 102,600 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $29,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in FedEx by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total value of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FDX traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $266.04. 1,525,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,990,769. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $217.40 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $70.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.22.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.51%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Argus raised their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

