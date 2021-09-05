Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Brady also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.12-3.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRC. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brady from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday.

BRC stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.82. 174,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 203,832. Brady has a 52-week low of $37.47 and a 52-week high of $61.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brady will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.71%.

In other news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brady

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

